DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Millie McKee

Headrow House
Sun, 26 May, 5:00 pm
DJLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Bank Holiday Sundays are for three things; Aperol Spritz, rooftop dancing and sunshine. While we can't promise all three, we can guarantee you two of them... Joining us this Bank Holiday Sunday is Millie McKee. A devoted record collector for 10 years, and...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Super Friendz.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Boogie Monsters, Millie Mckee, Mix-Stress

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs