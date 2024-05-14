DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Force Majeure in May

Healing Force of the Universe
Tue, 14 May, 7:30 pm
ComedyPasadena
$9.07
About

Force Majeure is a comedy & music variety show that Lorraine is hosting on Tuesday, May 14 with musical performances by OCOASTensemble and DeeJayKMAN and comedic performances by Gay Virgin, Lisa Wallen, Ryan Clagg, Chike Robinson*...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Healing Force of the Universe.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Healing Force of the Universe

1200 East Walnut Street, Pasadena, California 91106, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

