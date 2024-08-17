Top track

Keep Going

This Is The Kit

Cheese & Grain
Sat, 17 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsFrome
£24.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kate Stables aka This is The Kit, is undoubtedly one of the most interesting indie folk artists of recent years. Born in Winchester and now based in Paris, Kate Stables became immersed in music at a very young age, learning the trumpet and guitar. With eth...

10+ with under 16s needing an adult with them.
Presented by No Need To Shout
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

This Is The Kit

Venue

Cheese & Grain

Market Yd, Justice Ln, Frome BA11 1BE, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

