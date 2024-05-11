Top track

Pooneh Presents Bass Drum Of Death & MSPAINT with Gus Baldwin and the Sketch

Radio East
Sat, 11 May, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
$27.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pooneh Presents: Mississippi Takeover w Bass Drum of Death and MSPAINT!

With special guests Gus Baldwin & The Sketch

With visuals by TV Eye

Bass Drum of Death is a band from Oxford, Mississippi.

All ages
Presented by Radio East.
Lineup

Bass Drum Of Death, MSPAINT, Gus Baldwin and the Sketch

Venue

Radio East

3504 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas 78744, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

