DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Liqueur - a tribute to The Cure

New Cross Inn
Sat, 21 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Liqueur - a tribute to The Cure

What makes Liqueur special is the fact that we all like The Cure; we’ve been fans since we were kids (I would calculate the accumulative fan years we hold but I don’t have enough fingers, and hailing from Norfolk, that’s re...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by New Cross Live.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.