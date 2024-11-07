Top track

Lo Moon

Scala
Thu, 7 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hot off the back of the release of their kaleidoscopic new album, I Wish You Way More Than Luck, pysch-pop four-piece Lo Moon have announced a 2024 winter UK & EU headline tour.

Kicking off at Luxor in Cologne, Germany, on the 30th October, the nine date...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by SJM Concerts
Lineup

Lo Moon

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

