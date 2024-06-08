Top track

Mandeville + Stealing Signs

Hot Box
Sat, 8 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jar Records returns tonight with 2 huge local acts.

Full-volume, crunchy garage rock from Essex. A four piece called Mandeville that bring you the spirit of rock n roll and the rest, they will have you jumping up and down, singing and dancing. Off the bac...

This is an 18+ event
Jar Records
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mandeville

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

