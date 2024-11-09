Top track

Giolì & Assia LIVE at Hackney Church

Hackney Church
Sat, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£34.50

About Giolì & Assia

Melding together techno melodies with spiritual storytelling and flashes of cello, drums, guitar and handpan, Giolì and Assia are some of Sicily’s finest dance music exports. Originally a solo project by Giolì, the duo met online in 2014 and quickly bonded Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Parable proudly presents Gioli & Assia live for their London leg of their brand new world tour, this November the 9th, at the captivating Hackney Church.

Melding together techno melodies with spiritual storytelling and flashes of cello, drums, guitar and...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Parable Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Giolì & Assia

Venue

Hackney Church

Lower Clapton Rd, London E5 0PD, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
1800 capacity
Accessibility information

