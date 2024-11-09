DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Melding together techno melodies with spiritual storytelling and flashes of cello, drums, guitar and handpan, Giolì and Assia are some of Sicily’s finest dance music exports. Originally a solo project by Giolì, the duo met online in 2014 and quickly bonded
Read more
Parable proudly presents Gioli & Assia live for their London leg of their brand new world tour, this November the 9th, at the captivating Hackney Church.
Melding together techno melodies with spiritual storytelling and flashes of cello, drums, guitar and...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.