Pyramid 4th August

Amnesia Ibiza
Sun, 4 Aug, 11:00 pm
PartyIbiza
€60

About

Pyramid vuelve todos los domingos del 9 de junio al 6 de octubre a Amnesia para traer la mejor música electrónica, talento y creatividad. Eso más la épica producción del club con luces hipnóticas, decoración inmersiva, láseres y un sistema de sonido de ens...

Este es un evento 18+
Organizado por Amnesia.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

5
Charlotte de Witte, KINK, Mar-T and 5 more

Venue

Amnesia Ibiza

Carretera Ibiza a San Antonio, Km 5, Ibiza
Doors open11:00 pm

