Lesung: Marie Luise Ritter

Draussen im Grünen
Mon, 5 Aug, 6:30 pm
TalkHamburg
€22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Lesung mit Marie Luise Ritter
Von der Kunst, das Leben leicht zu nehmen
- Eine Liebeserklärung an die Leichtigkeit

Viele Menschen wünschen sich mehr Leichtigkeit und Gelassenheit im Leben, aber wie findet man die? Sehr persönlich, schonungslos ehrlic...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von Draussen Im Grünen, OHA! Music & Piper Verlag
Lineup

Marie Luise Ritter

Venue

Draussen im Grünen

Tiergartenstraße, 20355 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open6:30 pm

