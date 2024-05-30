Top track



Shellshag / Vacation / Kreamy 'Lectric Santa

Static Age Records
Thu, 30 May, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$12.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SHELLSHAG - Any musician you talk to that is familiar with Shellshag regularly uses one word to describe these DIY stalwarts: Inspiring. Over the years, the duo has grown into Brooklyn’s answer to Dead Moon, transcending the simple label of “a band” and be...

All ages
Presented by Static Age Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Shellshag, Vacation, Kreamy 'Lectric Santa

Venue

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

