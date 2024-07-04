Top track

T.R.F. 24 • JAKE LA FURIA, TONY BOY + TBC • DAY 1

Parco Po
Thu, 4 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsCremona
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Il 4 luglio Jake La Furia dei Club Dogo arriva al Tanta Robba. Il rapper ha tracciato la storia della musica italiana con la sua energia e versatilità. Dai primi passi con le Sacre Scuole ai trionfi con i Club Dogo, il suo impatto è indelebile.

Tutte le età
Presentato da Tre Società Cooperativa Sociale

Lineup

Tony Boy, Jake la Furia

Venue

Parco Po

Lungo Po Europa, 26100 Cremona Cremona, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

