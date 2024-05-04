DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
PUMPED to have Seriously Thoughtful People celebrating their launch of their most excellent new E.P. with us in Shoreditch
Support comes from Margate crew King of May, fresh off the back of slots with Porridge Radio, Suep and Nudista.
Get strapped in for...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.