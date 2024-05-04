Top track

Seriously Thoughtful People

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Sat, 4 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

PUMPED to have Seriously Thoughtful People celebrating their launch of their most excellent new E.P. with us in Shoreditch

Support comes from Margate crew King of May, fresh off the back of slots with Porridge Radio, Suep and Nudista.

Get strapped in for...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Egyptian Elbows.
Lineup

King of May, Seriously Thoughtful People

Venue

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

