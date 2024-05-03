Top track

Dance On Arrival w/ Rossi + Josh Baker!

The Vault Nightclub Bournemouth
Fri, 3 May, 9:00 pm
£28.84

About

Dance On Arrival - Bournemouth Weekender
Part 1...

Rossi + Josh Baker + many more join us at The Vault on Friday 3rd May from 9pm-4am!

FINAL TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Dance On Arrival.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rossi., Josh Baker

Venue

The Vault Nightclub Bournemouth

39 Poole Hill, Bournemouth BH2 5PW, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

