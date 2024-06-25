DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FOOTBALL’S COMING TO BETWEEN THE BRIDGES! Join us as England take on Slovenia in our third game of the 2024 Euros!
This summer, experience the 2024 UEFA EURO’s at Between The Bridges on London’s South Bank! Featuring 3 MASSIVE Video Walls 📺, 7 bars 🍻 a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.