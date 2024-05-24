Top track

Smirk - Blind





Smirk w/ Self Improvement, Tube Alloys

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Fri, 24 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

**BAMM BAMM PRESENTS

**Smirk
Self Improvement
Tube Alloys

21+ // Doors 7PM

This is an 21+ event
Presented by BAMM BAMM
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tube Alloys, Self Improvement, Smirk

Venue

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

