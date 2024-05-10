DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for an unforgettable evening as PALOSANTO returns to the iconic Arlo Williamsburg Rooftop, kicking off the 2024 season in style!
Get ready to soak in breathtaking sunset views and groove to the beats of OKTAVE and TEMIL. Whether you're sipping...
Come early! May 10th, the sun will set at 8:02pm
Yes, you can be accomodated with your friends. Please send us a request to info@palosantonyc.com
No, you won't be allowed to go in the pool during the event
Yes, in case of rain we will move the event to a covered part of the venue
