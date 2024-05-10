Top track

&friends, El-Jay & Oluwadamvic - Ode Ireti (Oktave Remix)

Palosanto On The Roof: Rooftop Season Opening

Rooftop at Arlo Williamsburg
Fri, 10 May, 7:00 pm
DJNew York
From $30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

&friends, El-Jay & Oluwadamvic - Ode Ireti (Oktave Remix)
About

Join us for an unforgettable evening as PALOSANTO returns to the iconic Arlo Williamsburg Rooftop, kicking off the 2024 season in style!

Get ready to soak in breathtaking sunset views and groove to the beats of OKTAVE and TEMIL. Whether you're sipping...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by PALOSANTO.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Oktave

Venue

Rooftop at Arlo Williamsburg

96 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11249, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

What time is the sunset?

Come early! May 10th, the sun will set at 8:02pm

Can I book a table?

Yes, you can be accomodated with your friends. Please send us a request to info@palosantonyc.com

Should I bring a bathing suit?

No, you won't be allowed to go in the pool during the event

Is it a rain or shine event?

Yes, in case of rain we will move the event to a covered part of the venue

