Top track

Kudaushe

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Afriquoi Acoustic

Dalston Eastern Curve Garden
Tue, 10 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kudaushe
Got a code?

About

Live African dance music, fusing Congolese guitar and Gambian kora virtuosity with UK electronic sensibilities to create uplifting, dancefloor- friendly new music for a new generation of music fans. Afriquoi's masterful 5-piece live show combines Gambian k...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Woodburner.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Afriquoi

Venue

Dalston Eastern Curve Garden

13 Dalston Ln, London E8 3DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.