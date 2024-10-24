DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sadandsolo

La Boule Noire
Thu, 24 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€19.27
About

Super! présente SADANDSOLO le 24 octobre 2024 à La Boule Noire

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sadandsolo

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.