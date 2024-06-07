DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
El grupo madrileño Coco Bazar vuelve a los escenarios después de un tiempo dado a la creación de su nuevo trabajo. Tras presentar sus primeros singles y EP "TODO A 100" en distintos medios y salas de nuestra Madrid, el grupo se ha centrado en la composició...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.