DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Coco Bazar

Sala Clamores
Fri, 7 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€10.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

El grupo madrileño Coco Bazar vuelve a los escenarios después de un tiempo dado a la creación de su nuevo trabajo. Tras presentar sus primeros singles y EP "TODO A 100" en distintos medios y salas de nuestra Madrid, el grupo se ha centrado en la composició...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.
Lineup

Coco Bazar, Coco Bazar

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

