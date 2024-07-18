DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

VALERIE AND HER WEEK OF WONDERS

Peckham Levels
Thu, 18 Jul, 7:30 pm
FilmLondon
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Film Screening.

A girl on the verge of womanhood finds herself in a sensual fantasyland of vampires, witchcraft, and other threats in this eerie and mystical movie daydream. Valerie and Her Week of Wonders serves up an endlessly looping, nonlinear fairy t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Film Screening

Peckham Levels

F1-F6 Peckham Town Centre Carpark, 95A Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

