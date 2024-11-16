Top track

Walt Disco - Dream Girl #2

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Walt Disco

DUST
Sat, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£14.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Walt Disco - Dream Girl #2
Got a code?

About

Walt Disco is the vehicle for our creation, exploration, self affirmation and our insatiable need to be gawked at <3. Our desire with our music is to create grandiose songs with emotional resonance but always with a touch of the obscure. We're not trying t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DUST.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Walt Disco

Venue

DUST

77 East Street, Brighton, BN1 1NF, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.