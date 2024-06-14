DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Anaïs Cardot + 1ère partie GUYNEL

FGO-Barbara
Fri, 14 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
ANAÏS CARDOT

Née à Libreville, au Gabon, Anaïs Cardot incarne l'essence d'une étudiante ouverte sur le monde, naviguant avec aisance entre diverses cultures et langues. Parlant couramment l'anglais, l'espagnol, le français et le portugais, elle a non seul...

Présenté par ClearWaters & Madline.
Lineup

Venue

FGO-Barbara

1 Rue Fleury, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

