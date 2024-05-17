Top track

Get Him Back - Olivia Rodrigo After Party

O2 Academy Islington
Fri, 17 May, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Obsessed with Olivia Rodrigo? Same. Get Him Back is a night dedicated to modern pop perfection & we'll be bringing it to the O2 Academy Islington for a special unofficial after party once she's finished slaying the stage at the O2 Arena.

Seeing us tonight...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Throwback Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

O2 Academy Islington

Angel Central, N1 Centre, 16 Parkfield St, Islington N1 0PS
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

