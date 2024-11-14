Top track

Six Organs of Admittance + Tashi Dorji

Tubby’s Kingston
Thu, 14 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsKingston
About

Six Organs of Admittance is the primary musical project of American guitarist Ben Chasny. Chasny's music is largely guitar-based and is often considered new folk; however, it includes obvious influences, marked by the use of drones, chimes, and eclectic pe...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Tubby's.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Six Organs of Admittance, Tashi Dorji

Venue

Tubby’s Kingston

586 Broadway, Kingston, New York 12401, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

