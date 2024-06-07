Top track

Giuseppe Ottaviani

La Otra
Fri, 7 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
About

Italian trance legend Giuseppe Ottaviani returns to Miami on June 7th at La Otra alongside Luccio and Suzy Solar. A high energy night awaits.

This is a 21+ event
Apex Presents x Pitch Park
Lineup

Giuseppe Ottaviani, Luccio, Suzy Solar

Venue

La Otra

55 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, Florida 33137, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

