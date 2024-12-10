DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SIDIKI DIABATE

Transbordeur
Tue, 10 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€35.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Descendant d’illustres joueurs de Kora, Sidiki Diabaté est l’un des artistes les plus populaires de sa génération, capable d’embrasser la tradition comme d’être en phase avec les codes de la jeunesse.

Issu de la 72e génération de la longue lignée de la dy...

Présenté par Le Bazar
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.