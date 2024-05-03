DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pre-Rave Rave

Purgatory
Fri, 3 May, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
$8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Kickstart your night of techno and house euphoria at conneXions’ Pre-Rave Rave! Wherever you’re headed to next… get ready to 😈 GROOVE 😈

Come alone or with friends, mingle with others, no matter if you're a seasoned raver or a techno baby. At conneXions,...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SLEEPYLYCHEE, DJ ALLEGATION, Zoey Rochdi

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

