Dalle Beton

La Maroquinerie
Sat, 8 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€21.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ils se sont rencontrés sur un chantier entamé au vin blanc à 8h suivi d'un uppercut de Kronenbourg sur les coups de 10h. L'un avait du sable, l'autre du gravier et le dernier du ciment, ça fait une dalle béton. Reniés par l'ensemble du bâtiment, ils ont dé...

Tout public
Présenté par WART.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

