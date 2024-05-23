Top track

My Own Best Friend

Family of Light with Host Family and Rose Haze (SF)

Harvard & Stone
Thu, 23 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Witching Hours and Harvard & Stone Present...

FAMILY OF LIGHT
HOST FAMILY
ROSE HAZE (SF)

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Witching Hours.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rose Haze, Host Family, Family of Light Band

Venue

Harvard & Stone

5221 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

