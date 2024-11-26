Top track

Inked in Red

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vision Video

Hafenklang
Tue, 26 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€19.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Inked in Red
Got a code?

About

Vision Video is a post-punk goth rock band from Athens, Georgia that injects modern malaise into classic sounds of the late 70's and 80's.

The band pays homage to classics like the Chameleons and The Cure, while also bringing a refreshing modern element t...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vision Video

Venue

Hafenklang

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.