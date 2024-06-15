Top track

Josef K - Sorry for Laughing - Crepuscule Single Version

Johnnie Johnstone & Malcolm Ross: In Conversation + Book Signing

Rough Trade West
Sat, 15 Jun, 5:00 pm
TalkLondon
£20

About

Rough Trade West is very excited to present an in-store conversation and book signing from Johnnie Johnstone & Malcolm Ross. This unique event celebrates the release of Johnnie Johnstone's book 'Through The Crack In The Wall: The Secret History Of Josef K'...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.
Lineup

Josef K

Venue

Rough Trade West

Talbot Rd, London W11 1JA, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
40 capacity

