Young Franco

YES The Pink Room
Thu, 12 Sept, 7:30 pm
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Young Franco

An energetic concoction of house and grime, Young Franco takes that heady brew and laces it with hypnotic drum beats. Citing DJ Premier as a major influence, Young Franco draws upon the musicality of golden era hip-hop sampling and revs it up to rave level Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

FORM Presents

YOUNG FRANCO

+ Special Guests

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FORM.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Young Franco

Venue

YES The Pink Room

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

