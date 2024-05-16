DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
NO RUSH invite you to an evening of vibes & elegance. Delve into the depths of Afro, House, Amapiano, and Reggaeton Get ready to experience the vibrant rhythms from around the world, carefully curated by our dynamic DJs.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.