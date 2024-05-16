DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NO RUSH - WE JUST WANNA PARTY

Cafe KOKO
Thu, 16 May, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

NO RUSH invite you to an evening of vibes & elegance. Delve into the depths of Afro, House, Amapiano, and Reggaeton Get ready to experience the vibrant rhythms from around the world, carefully curated by our dynamic DJs.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by KOKO.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Cafe KOKO

74 Crowndale Road, Camden, London, NW1 1NW, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity
Accessibility information

