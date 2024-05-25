DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FOMO Weekender

Revolution Parsonage Gardens
25 May - 27 May
PartyManchester
£43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

You asked, and we're delivering our first-ever SATURDAY FOMO @ Revolutions PG May 25th. It's the perfect way to kick off our FOMO weekender in a location that feels like home, sweet home. Get ready for non-stop vibes through the day.

Sunday, May 26th, we...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by FOMOVRSE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 2 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
MixrMoe, Super Midz, PDR and 1 more

Venue

Revolution Parsonage Gardens

St Mary's Parsonage, Manchester M3 2LF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.