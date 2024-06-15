DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

VIVRE ENSEMBLE EN MUSIQUE

La Marbrerie
Sat, 15 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsMontreuil
From €13.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
L’association BABOUR TSION organise un évènement musical solidaire pour mettre en lumière l'interculturalité et notamment la culture afro caribéenne sur le département de la Seine Saint Denis.

Ce projet est devenu comme une évidence pour faire connaît...

Tout public
Présenté par La Marbrerie.
Lineup

1
Guive, Sista Jahan, Junior Roy and 1 more

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open6:00 pm

