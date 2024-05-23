DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Clitbait Cabaret II

Red Door Studios
Thu, 23 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBarking
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Clitbait Cabaret is back baby, after our SOLD OUT London debut!

DJ and doors at 7pm, show begins 7:30pm

Clitbait invites you all to their London return party: a showcase of women, femme and non-binary talent in the heart of our city. Expect a Cabaret...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ms S A PLA.
Venue

Red Door Studios

120 High Street South, Newham, London, E6 3RW, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

