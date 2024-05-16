DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Award-winning artist Robbie Cavanagh released Tough Love – his much-anticipated third record - in May 2023, and in the months since has been touring prolifically as a headline artist, as well as in support of American trio The Wood Brothers.
Tough Love ha...
