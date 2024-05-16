Top track

Robbie Cavanagh + St. Catherine's Child

The Castle Hotel
Thu, 16 May, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£12.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Award-winning artist Robbie Cavanagh released Tough Love – his much-anticipated third record - in May 2023, and in the months since has been touring prolifically as a headline artist, as well as in support of American trio The Wood Brothers.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hey! Manchester.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

St. Catherine's Child, Robbie Cavanagh

Venue

The Castle Hotel

66 Oldham Street, Manchester M4 1LE
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

