DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MOTIVE

Village Underground
Sat, 7 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£45.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This event will now take place at Village Underground.

Turkey's most innovative and exciting rap artist, Motive, continues to change the music scene. With his album Romantik released last year, he achieved numerous awards and successes. It became the most...

Presented by EartH.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.