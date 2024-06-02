DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MOTIVE

EartH
Sun, 2 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £45.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This event will take place in EartH Hall.

Turkey's most innovative and exciting rap artist, Motive, continues to change the music scene. With his album Romantik released last year, he achieved numerous awards and successes. It became the most listened alb...

Presented by EartH.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.