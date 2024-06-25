Top track

3Lyons - Football's Coming Home

England vs Slovenia: Euros 2024

The Blues Kitchen Brixton
Tue, 25 Jun, 8:00 pm
SportLondon
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us as England take on Slovenia in our third game of the 2024 Euros season.

We will be showing this and all the Three Lions games live on our big screen throughout the tournament. We are taking reservations for tables for groups of up to 5 people pric...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Brixton.
Venue

The Blues Kitchen Brixton

40 Acre Ln, London SW2 5SP
Doors open8:00 pm
500 capacity

