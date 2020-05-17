Top track

Each Moment Like the First

Arcipelago Festival 2024 | Tortona Pass

Claudio Mariotto
17 May - 20 May
GigsTortona
From €57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Una rotta ideale che unisce le isole deei grandi vini bianchi nell'alessandrino. Nel 2024 Arcipelago si articola in due fine settimana diffuse sul territorio, in due aree uniche nel loro genere tra Gavi e Tortona.

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Casanoego.

Lineup

2
James Holden, Rosa Calix, Donato Dozzy and 2 more

Venue

Claudio Mariotto

Sp125 29, 15057 Tortona Alessandria, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

