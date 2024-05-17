DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alto Summit! featuring Eric Nakanishi, Max Goldschmid & Morgan Faw

The Century Room
Fri, 17 May, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
($20-$30 tickets | 7pm & 9pm sets) Three of the top alto saxophone players meet on the Century Room stage for an incredible night of music! Local saxophone superstars Eric Nakanishi and Max Goldschmid are joined by OKC saxophonist Morgan Faw and a swingin'...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by the Century Room
The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

