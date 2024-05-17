DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
($20-$30 tickets | 7pm & 9pm sets) Three of the top alto saxophone players meet on the Century Room stage for an incredible night of music! Local saxophone superstars Eric Nakanishi and Max Goldschmid are joined by OKC saxophonist Morgan Faw and a swingin'...
