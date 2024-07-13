Top track

No More Looking Back (feat. Steffanie Christi'an)

Aline Rocha, Rahaan

E1
Sat, 13 Jul, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £16.50

About

Aline Rocha emerged from Brazil's vibrant scene to captivate global audiences with her virtual sets during the pandemic. Mixing house, disco, and soulful beats, she's performed at iconic venues from Defected Croatia to Ibiza and London. Aline's rhythmic st...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

