HOPE at Noxe (26th floor W Barcelona)

Hotel W - Noxe
Thu, 23 May, 10:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
From Free

About

¡Prepárate para una noche épica con HOPE en el piso 26 del Hotel W!

Únete a nosotros para una noche llena de energía positiva, buena música y vistas impresionantes de la Ciudad Condal.

Es hora de dejar atrás las preocupaciones y dejarnos llevar por la ma...

Para mayores de 21 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por GMC WORLDWIDE PRODUCTIONS, S.L..
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Secret Guest

Venue

Hotel W - Noxe

W Hotels Worldwide, Plaça Rosa Del Vents, 1, Final Passeig De Joan De Borbó, Barcelona, Barcelona 08039, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

