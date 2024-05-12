Top track

Ar-Kaics album release

Get Tight Lounge
Sun, 12 May, 7:30 pm
GigsRichmond
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Ar-Kaics are back with See the World on Fire, their first new album in six years. It’s also the first release from this newly-minted partnership between Feel It Records and the bands’ own imprint, Dig! Records; with Bachelor Records delivering a Europe...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Get Tight Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

BIG NO, Dorthia Cottrell, The Ar-Kaics

Get Tight Lounge

1104 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

