Jonathan Stout Trio with Jacob Zimmerman & Matt Weiner

The Rabbit Box
Sun, 19 May, 7:30 pm
GigsSeattle
$25.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Jonathan Stout is a bandleader and guitarist specializing in pre-bebop jazz guitar, with emphasis in the acoustic rhythm and chord melody guitar of Allan Reuss, and the electric single-note style of Charlie Christian. He leads the some of the world's premi...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Rabbit Box.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Jonathan Stout, Jacob Zimmerman, Matt Weiner

The Rabbit Box

94 Pike Street, Seattle, Washington 98101, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

