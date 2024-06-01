Top track

Becky Hill

Becky Hill Intimate Acoustic Show

Jacaranda Baltic
Sat, 1 Jun, 2:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
About

Jacaranda Records are super excited to present an intimate acoustic performance from Becky Hill in support of new album 'Believe Me Now?'

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jacaranda Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Becky Hill

Venue

Jacaranda Baltic

L8 5XJ, Liverpool, Merseyside, England, United Kingdom
Doors open2:00 pm

