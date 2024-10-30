DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
During London’s jazz scene renaissance in the late 2010s, this quintet emerged as one the most vibrant and energetic groups. Ezra Collective’s mix of Afrobeat, funk and hip-hop influences are anchored around the ferocity of drummer and bandleader Femi Kole
Read more
Super! présente:
EZRA COLLECTIVE à L'Olympia
À la sortie de leur premier album You Can’t Steal My Joy en 2019 largement salué par la critique, Ezra Collective a contribué à replacer la scène jazz britannique vers des sommets inédits après avoir enflammé...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.