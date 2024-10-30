Top track

Ezra Collective - Ajala

Ezra Collective

L'Olympia
Wed, 30 Oct, 8:00 pm
From €37.40

About Ezra Collective

During London’s jazz scene renaissance in the late 2010s, this quintet emerged as one the most vibrant and energetic groups. Ezra Collective’s mix of Afrobeat, funk and hip-hop influences are anchored around the ferocity of drummer and bandleader Femi Kole Read more

Event information

Super! présente:

EZRA COLLECTIVE à L'Olympia

À la sortie de leur premier album You Can’t Steal My Joy en 2019 largement salué par la critique, Ezra Collective a contribué à replacer la scène jazz britannique vers des sommets inédits après avoir enflammé...

Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

28 Boulevard des Capucines, 75009 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

