Jazz Bizzies Vol.2 BlackPantherCinderella Edition
Mixed Boiler Room = Live band session + Dj set
Neo Soul · Hip Hop · r&b oriented and Jazz rooted
From 17 to 21:30h
Nos vemos el domingo 12 de mayo!
