Jazz Bizzies

Siroco
Sun, 12 May, 5:00 pm
PartyMadrid
From €8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Jazz Bizzies Vol.2 BlackPantherCinderella Edition

Mixed Boiler Room = Live band session + Dj set

Neo Soul · Hip Hop · r&b oriented and Jazz rooted

From 17 to 21:30h

Nos vemos el domingo 12 de mayo!

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Siroco Club y Jazz Bizzies
Lineup

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open5:00 pm

